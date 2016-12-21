Report recommends life-long anonymity for child criminals
Ministers are considering introducing legislation to indefinitely ban the identification of offenders who commit crimes while under 18, the Times reported. If the law had been in place when Robert Thompson and Jon Venables murdered two-year-old James Bulger, the public would never have known their identities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Methuselah Likely to Face Punishment...
|3 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram...
|4 hr
|43_Holding
|118
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|5 hr
|fancy that
|159
|Kaine Horman: Terri to blame for 'witch hunt' i... (Jul '10)
|8 hr
|Someone who cares
|179
|Former DCF supervisor files lawsuit against agency (Sep '07)
|11 hr
|sassyone
|353
|Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to ...
|12 hr
|Inverter
|7
|Scottsdale family battles immigration battle
|16 hr
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC