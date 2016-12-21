Report recommends life-long anonymity...

Report recommends life-long anonymity for child criminals

14 hrs ago

Ministers are considering introducing legislation to indefinitely ban the identification of offenders who commit crimes while under 18, the Times reported. If the law had been in place when Robert Thompson and Jon Venables murdered two-year-old James Bulger, the public would never have known their identities.

