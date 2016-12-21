Release of emails by Chicago mayor doesn't end dispute
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's decision to release thousands of pages of private emails does not end a dispute in Illinois about public access to such emails from him and other officials when they deal with government business. Emanuel announced late Wednesday that he had settled a lawsuit by a government watchdog group over emails from his personal accounts, but it allows him and his personal lawyer to decide which emails are public records and which are not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump says hea s closing foundation, but Democr...
|27 min
|Flirtz1484
|9
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|2 hr
|FBLM
|148
|Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY ...
|4 hr
|GoBigOrange
|2
|Millennial View: Catherine Rampell - Why the wh...
|5 hr
|Patriotic One
|1
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|10 hr
|Retribution
|15
|A Border Wall Won't Work
|12 hr
|tomin cali
|12
|Attorney arrested on Goliad warrant
|23 hr
|Unknown
|7
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC