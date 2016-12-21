Q&A on Corpus Christi water crisis
Mayor Dan McQueen announces that all water restrictions have been lifted on drinking the city's water after test results showed no contamination due to a chemical leak, in Corpus Christi, Texas during a news conference at City Hall Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. McQueen said Sunday that residents can resume using the city's water supply for drinking, bathing and cooking.
