Police still searching for man accused of shooting estranged wife at convenience store
Police are still searching for a man who police say shot his estranged wife while she was at work on Christmas Eve, leaving her in critical condition. American Fork police released surveillance images Tuesday of Michael Darrin Lowe, 49, entering Tesoro Fast Gas, 312 N.W. State, shortly before 6:45 a.m. Saturday .
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram...
|20 min
|Just me
|96
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|25 min
|To tell truth
|158
|Trump says hea s closing foundation, but Democr...
|13 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|15 hr
|Victim
|64
|Police: Fernley mother stabbed sleeping son (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Boo
|9
|Former deputy charged in domestic incident - 7:...
|Tue
|unastyy
|11
|Property seizures a windfall for police (Nov '15)
|Tue
|G dog
|16
