Police still searching for man accused of shooting estranged wife at convenience store

Read more: Deseret News

Police are still searching for a man who police say shot his estranged wife while she was at work on Christmas Eve, leaving her in critical condition. American Fork police released surveillance images Tuesday of Michael Darrin Lowe, 49, entering Tesoro Fast Gas, 312 N.W. State, shortly before 6:45 a.m. Saturday .

