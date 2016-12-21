Police: Paddling gets Etowah Middle School assistant principal arrested for child abuse
Attalla police confirm the assistant principal of Etowah Middle School has been arrested for felony child abuse that stemmed from a paddling incident in September. Police Chief Dennis Walker confirmed Nathan Lynn Ayers, 32, turned himself in to police Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|27 min
|kate
|143
|A Border Wall Won't Work
|1 hr
|Well Well
|11
|Attorney arrested on Goliad warrant
|9 hr
|Unknown
|7
|Catholic Benefits Association blasts federal tr...
|13 hr
|Stupid
|1
|Pleas entered in drug raid case
|13 hr
|Chris
|5
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|15 hr
|Say What
|1
|New Methuselah Likely to Face Punishment From L...
|20 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC