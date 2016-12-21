Planned Parenthood asks judge to halt...

Planned Parenthood asks judge to halt Texas Medicaid cuts

Planned Parenthood is asking a federal judge to stop Texas from cutting off Medicaid funding to the nation's largest abortion provider in January. The request for an injunction was filed late Friday in Austin.

