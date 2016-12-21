No surprise over football club abuse,...

No surprise over football club abuse, says Sharon Shoesmith

Read more: Wimbledon Guardian

The social services boss at the heart of the Baby P scandal has said no social workers are surprised that child abuse has taken place at football clubs. Sharon Shoesmith warned of a culture of "denying crimes against children", with politicians instead looking to blame the social work profession.

