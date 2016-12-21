Newsweek reporter seeks ID of Twitter user after seizure

A Newsweek reporter who has epilepsy is seeking information from Twitter in his effort to find out the identity of a person he says sent him an image intended to trigger a seizure. The image in question - which included a strobe effect and the words, "You deserve a seizure for your posts" - was apparently sent in response to Kurt Eichenwald's outspoken criticism of President-elect Donald Trump.

