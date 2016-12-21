Months-long Dakota Access pipeline protest tops year in news
In this Dec. 4, 2016 file photo, protesters march at Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D. It has been called the largest gathering of Native American tribes in a century. Tribal members and others have joined in an ongoing, tense protest against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline, which the Standing Rock Sioux believes threatens sacred sites and a river that provides drinking water for millions of people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump says hea s closing foundation, but Democr...
|28 min
|Flirtz1484
|9
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|2 hr
|FBLM
|148
|Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY ...
|4 hr
|GoBigOrange
|2
|Millennial View: Catherine Rampell - Why the wh...
|5 hr
|Patriotic One
|1
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|10 hr
|Retribution
|15
|A Border Wall Won't Work
|12 hr
|tomin cali
|12
|Attorney arrested on Goliad warrant
|23 hr
|Unknown
|7
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC