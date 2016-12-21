Mason asks to stay civil lawsuit amid...

Mason asks to stay civil lawsuit amid probes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley's former political adviser is asking a judge to a pause a defamation lawsuit filed by the governor's one-time body guard because of what her attorneys described as ongoing criminal and ethics probes. Lawyers for Rebekah Mason on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit or at least stay proceedings because of the ongoing investigations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 43 min God 170
News Rep. Meadows targets campus rape rule as unfair... 2 hr Xstain Fatwass Ce... 2
News Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to ... 3 hr Duke defender 11
News CBS' "The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey" Premieres O... 4 hr Spraguestephens 951
News Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram... 6 hr Fr_Brown 126
News Son of Avoyelles DA booked on counterfeit money... 11 hr Debbie 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) 16 hr LaceyM 20
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,828 • Total comments across all topics: 277,467,222

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC