Mason asks to stay civil lawsuit amid probes
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley's former political adviser is asking a judge to a pause a defamation lawsuit filed by the governor's one-time body guard because of what her attorneys described as ongoing criminal and ethics probes. Lawyers for Rebekah Mason on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit or at least stay proceedings because of the ongoing investigations.
