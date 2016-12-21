Man gets $75 after being wrongly imprisoned for 31 years
A Tennessee man who served 31 years in jail for a crime he didn't commit is petitioning the state to compensate him $1 million for the years of his life that were taken away. All he's gotten so far is $75.
