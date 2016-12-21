Man convicted of college student slaying seeks new trial
The Sun reports that Stephen Paul Maidman, an attorney for Robert Gulla, contends that Gulla's trial attorney failed to argue a lack of criminal responsibility, though Gulla has mental-health issues and Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism. Gulla was found guilty in 2012 of first-degree murder with extreme atrocity and cruelty in the death of 19-year-old Allison Myrick.
