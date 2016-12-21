Man charged in 2015 murder returned t...

Man charged in 2015 murder returned to Des Moines County custody

13 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

The man charged in July with the first-degree murder of a Burlington man has been returned to Des Moines County for court proceedings. Earl Riley Booth-Harris, 23, was charged in July for killling Deonte "Tae Tae" Carter in February 2015.

