Man charged in 2015 murder returned to Des Moines County custody
The man charged in July with the first-degree murder of a Burlington man has been returned to Des Moines County for court proceedings. Earl Riley Booth-Harris, 23, was charged in July for killling Deonte "Tae Tae" Carter in February 2015.
