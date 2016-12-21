Looking for a new car? Check its smog...

Looking for a new car? Check its smog rating to clean the air

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

In this busy shopping season awash in holiday deals, residents in the market for a new vehicle can make a big impact on Utah's pollution problem. Envision Utah, a public-private partnership promoting quality growth, solicited the help of the Utah Division of Air Quality to crunch the numbers on how choosing a vehicle with a better smog rating would impact air quality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram... 1 min KCinNYC 57
News Trump says hea s closing foundation, but Democr... 1 hr Battle Tested 28
News Former deputy charged in domestic incident - 7:... 2 hr unastyy 7
News Scottsdale family battles immigration battle 3 hr Wildchild 1
News Schools warn of increased student fears due to ... 4 hr Wildchild 1
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud 6 hr delray dude 1
News Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10) 8 hr E Lauraine Acey 2,039
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,362,198

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC