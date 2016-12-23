Kamala Harris slaps new charges on Backpage, in a case that threatens tech sector
Armed with "new evidence," California Attorney General Kamala Harris is taking another run at Backpage after the controversial website's CEO and owners were exonerated earlier this month of pimping charges and related felonies in a case with powerful implications for Silicon Valley tech firms. Backpage runs advertisements for escorts who authorities assert are prostitutes.
