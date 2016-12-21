"Just stop daddy" children scream in 911 call from lawmaker's home
Children can be heard screaming "just stop daddy" on a 911 call made from the home of a South Carolina legislator accused of beating his wife and pointing a gun at her, local media reported Friday. Republican Rep. Chris Corley , of Graniteville, is charged with first-degree criminal domestic violence and pointing a firearm at a person.
