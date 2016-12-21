"Just stop daddy" children scream in ...

"Just stop daddy" children scream in 911 call from lawmaker's home

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Children can be heard screaming "just stop daddy" on a 911 call made from the home of a South Carolina legislator accused of beating his wife and pointing a gun at her, local media reported Friday. Republican Rep. Chris Corley , of Graniteville, is charged with first-degree criminal domestic violence and pointing a firearm at a person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to ... 45 min Jack 15
News Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republic... 54 min davy 6
News City resident is charged with abuse 1 hr MSWisABitc- 17
News Rep. Meadows targets campus rape rule as unfair... 1 hr Rev Don Wildmoan 6
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 2 hr fancy that 183
News 'Kingpin' of drug organization sentenced to 25 ... 2 hr noobieR 1
News CBS' "The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey" Premieres O... 20 hr Spraguestephens 951
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,485,746

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC