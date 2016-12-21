Judge: Texas must give number of heat-related prison deaths

A federal judge is ordering the state to disclose the number of heat-related deaths that have occurred since 1990 in Texas prisons, where less than a third have air conditioning in all housing areas. U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison at a hearing Wednesday in Houston gave the state 30 days to comply, but not before questioning why its lawyers had not provided the information sooner, the Houston Chronicle reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.