Jack Bogle: 'Main Street hasn't been taking its fair share'
He's referring to the cost of investing and the portion of investment returns that finds its way to brokers, distributors, and Wall Street at large. Bogle has been at the forefront of the effort to change that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Megan's Law Sex Offender Gets Up To 2 Years (Mar '12)
|6 min
|King trump
|16
|Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram...
|11 min
|One-who-solved-th...
|65
|Former deputy charged in domestic incident - 7:...
|1 hr
|Haters
|10
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|2 hr
|fancy that
|154
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|Police: 3-year-old girl was kept in wooden box
|6 hr
|Maple
|2
|Trump says hea s closing foundation, but Democr...
|11 hr
|Battle Tested
|28
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC