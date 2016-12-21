Infant's death on reality TV probed in Bridgeport
There are 1 comment on the Greenwich Citizen story from 11 hrs ago, titled Infant's death on reality TV probed in Bridgeport. In it, Greenwich Citizen reports that:
TV viewers nationwide mourned 13-month-old Michael Citron 's death, broadcast on a reality show featuring local cops and law enforcement from five other cities. For most, the tragedy of the toddler from Bridgeport could be forgotten when the cameras were off and the credits of that Dec. 2 episode of A&E's "Live PD" series rolled.
Since: Dec 15
399
#1 2 hrs ago
A very sad story. I feel sorry for the family.
