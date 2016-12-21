Indiana had record-tying low of 115 workplace deaths in 2015
State labor officials say Indiana had a record-tying low of 115 workplace deaths in 2015. The Indiana Department of Labor's preliminary workplace fatality report says last year's workplace deaths are equal to the number recorded in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|28 min
|kate
|143
|A Border Wall Won't Work
|1 hr
|Well Well
|11
|Attorney arrested on Goliad warrant
|9 hr
|Unknown
|7
|Catholic Benefits Association blasts federal tr...
|13 hr
|Stupid
|1
|Pleas entered in drug raid case
|13 hr
|Chris
|5
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|15 hr
|Say What
|1
|New Methuselah Likely to Face Punishment From L...
|20 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC