In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to undo Obama's agenda
There are 7 comments on the Westport News story from 12 hrs ago, titled In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to undo Obama's agenda. In it, Westport News reports that:
In this Dec. 8, 2016 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., and others, listen as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans' grip on all levers of power stands as a mandate to the GOP-led Congress, which will move swiftly to try to undo eight years of outgoing President Barack Obama's agenda.
The GOPs in a bad way right now..they don't know whose ass to kiss.
#2 18 hrs ago
#3 18 hrs ago
GOP lawmakers, aka morons, while making a six-figure salary, receiving a Cadillac benefits package and becoming millionaires from being in office, telling the poor, the disabled and disadvantaged that they must sacrifice have no business as a legislator and are less than decent human beings.
They talk about the Great Recession as if it fell from the sky, like,Â“OmG where did it ever come from?Â”
They seem to have conveniently forgotten that it came from politicians that voted (itÂ’s on the record) to put two wars on a credit card, a trillion-dollar tax cut for the super wealthy and, as if that was not enough, they put a prescription tax credit on the same credit card. Yet, all of a sudden and without shame, the same men are just seized with concern about the national debt that they have created.
A tiny minority has gained from massive tax cuts and legislative leniency about where they shove their money. Meanwhile, the rest of us who provide the feedstock for their revenues see our welfare states hollowed out, our wages frozen and our employers failing to invest. But none of that matters very much for the GOP.
And now they are going to do it again?
#4 17 hrs ago
repealING the estate tax Trump's family and his cabinet nominees would receive a tax break of up to $9 billion. It would only benefit the very, very rich. Meanwhile, these same cabinet members are hell-bent on cutting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Tax breaks for billionaires, cuts in programs for the elderly, the sick and the poor. Can you SAY BAMBOOZLED?
#5 17 hrs ago
Aww the lower income rubes who voted for tRump are going to get exactly what they deserve...ACA is just the beginning. The R's are going after Medicare and Medicaid next.
#6 15 hrs ago
Will Trump will be able in 2017 to drain the swamp that was created in Washington DC, in the streets of our cities like Chicago and around our borders during eight years? The killing of our cops by anti-American Jihadist thugs became new phenomenon in America when liberal Communists and Jihadist Democrats who support the Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist including ISIS, Black Panthers and Black Live Matters were financed by the Obama regime, the Clinton Foundation and by the evil anarchist and America hater billionaire George Soros to bring anarchy to America and make America lawless piece of land with no borders, no flag, no constitution and open to the Jihadist Mozlem Brotherhood terrorists from all over the Middle East that seek to invade America and convert it to the Caliphate under Shariya laws. Obama and Hillary flooded America with hundreds of thousands of illegal immigration disguised as refugees and infiltrated by ISI caliphate thugs who roam our cities and are proud to kill innocent children, women and men in American cities. The recent killing one more of our brave police officer from Pennsylvania is heart breaking. Nevertheless, with the new patriotic President Elect Donald Trump and his patriotic team coming to the White House on January 20,2017, will put these murderous radical Jihadist thugs that were financed by the Democratic party and the Obama regime under major attack by Trump and his team and take them out from the streets were they roamed freely and with no fear of the rule of law.
#7 4 hrs ago
That's nice, kids. Take care of the job problem first.
