'I knew he meant he would kill me' - domestic abuse started after the wedding

A TOTAL of 59 people have been arrested in Avon and Somerset for controlling or coercive behaviour since a new law was introduced a year ago today . A wife who was abused by her husband as soon as they got married has described the crime as "domestic abuse without the bruises".

