Honolulu police chief on paid leave a...

Honolulu police chief on paid leave amid federal probe

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Honolulu Police Commission Acting Chairman Max Sword, left, speaks at a news conference about Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha going on paid leave for 30 days after receiving notification that Kealoha is the target of a federal investigation, in Honolulu, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Deputy Chief Cary Okimoto, right, is assuming duties of acting chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 27 min kate 143
News A Border Wall Won't Work 1 hr Well Well 11
News Attorney arrested on Goliad warrant 9 hr Unknown 7
News Catholic Benefits Association blasts federal tr... 13 hr Stupid 1
News Pleas entered in drug raid case 13 hr Chris 5
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 15 hr Say What 1
News New Methuselah Likely to Face Punishment From L... 20 hr Cops are degenerates 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,724 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,308

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC