Herea s how Southern Californiaa s air was cleaner in 2016

Particle pollution in the region's ocean-to-mountains air basin exceeded the federal health standard during just 16 days in 2016 – which is less than half the number of violations recorded in each of the previous three years, according to data from the California Air Resources Board. Regional air quality officials in charge of our smog cleanup efforts are encouraged by the numbers, saying they reflect their own findings for the first nine months of 2016.

