Guilty verdict in missing Maui pregnant woman's death
A jury on Wednesday found a Hawaii man guilty of murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend who disappeared while five months pregnant with his child. Steven Capobianco had been on trial since June, accused of killing Carly "Charli" Scott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|24 min
|fancy that
|164
|Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to ...
|1 hr
|Jack
|1
|Scottsdale family battles immigration battle
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|10
|Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram...
|9 hr
|KCinNYC
|111
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|11 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|43
|Big Battles Over Farm And Food Policies May Be ...
|14 hr
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC