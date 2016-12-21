Guilty verdict in missing Maui pregna...

Guilty verdict in missing Maui pregnant woman's death

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

A jury on Wednesday found a Hawaii man guilty of murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend who disappeared while five months pregnant with his child. Steven Capobianco had been on trial since June, accused of killing Carly "Charli" Scott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 24 min fancy that 164
News Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to ... 1 hr Jack 1
News Scottsdale family battles immigration battle 1 hr spytheweb 2
News City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens 1 hr spytheweb 10
News Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram... 9 hr KCinNYC 111
News Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15) 11 hr Cops are degenerates 43
News Big Battles Over Farm And Food Policies May Be ... 14 hr tomin cali 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,100 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,638

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC