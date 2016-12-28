Great expectations: Small businesses upbeat about 2017

Dean Bingham says he's cautiously optimistic because business picked up at his auto repair shop after the election - people who had put off fixing their cars have decided it's time to get them serviced. "Over the last month, customers have been coming in with optimism that they didn't have the last few years," says Bingham, owner of a Mr. Transmission/Milex franchise in Greenville, South Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.