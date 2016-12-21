Gov. Jerry Brown grants 112 pardons, ...

Gov. Jerry Brown grants 112 pardons, reduces sentence in gang shooting case

Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday reduced the sentence of a man convicted of a 1999 gang shooting in Los Angeles County and granted pardons to 112 people, continuing his practice of granting clemency before major Christian holidays. In the sentence reduction, 10 years were cut off the prison term for Louis Calderon.

