Goldman ordered to pay $120M to settle manipulation charges

Wednesday Dec 21

Goldman Sachs has been ordered to pay $120 million to settle federal regulators' charges that it deliberately manipulated a global benchmark for interest-rate swaps to its advantage. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Wednesday that several Goldman traders, including the head of the bank's Interest Rate Products Trading Group in the U.S., used trades and false reports to manipulate the benchmark between 2007 and 2012.

