Former Milwaukee officer pleads not guilty in shooting

A former Milwaukee police officer accused of fatally killing a black man during a traffic stop waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday, erasing a chance for the public to see body camera footage of the incident. Dominique Heaggan-Brown 's attorney, Steven Kohn , waived the hearing and entered a not guilty plea to the charge of felony reckless homicide for his client.

