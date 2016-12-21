Former Milwaukee officer pleads not g...

Former Milwaukee officer pleads not guilty in shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: SFGate

A former Milwaukee police officer accused of fatally killing a black man during a traffic stop waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday, erasing a chance for the public to see body camera footage of the incident. Dominique Heaggan-Brown 's attorney, Steven Kohn , waived the hearing and entered a not guilty plea to the charge of felony reckless homicide for his client.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump says hea s closing foundation, but Democr... 28 min Flirtz1484 9
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 2 hr FBLM 148
News Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY ... 4 hr GoBigOrange 2
News Millennial View: Catherine Rampell - Why the wh... 5 hr Patriotic One 1
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... 10 hr Retribution 15
News A Border Wall Won't Work 12 hr tomin cali 12
News Attorney arrested on Goliad warrant 23 hr Unknown 7
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,503

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC