Family urges other domestic violence ...

Family urges other domestic violence victims to seek help after husband kills wife in Moundville

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

Loved ones are still trying to wrap their heads around why Tamiesure Minter Vanhorn's husband Tyrone Vanhorn would shoot his own wife in their Cedar Bend mobile home. "Like I said, baby, it's just a tragedy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram... 2 hr KCinNYC 87
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 6 hr thinkgood 155
News Trump says hea s closing foundation, but Democr... 8 hr Go Blue Forever 32
News Suburban investor charged with bank fraud 10 hr Victim 64
News Police: Fernley mother stabbed sleeping son (Nov '10) 12 hr Boo 9
News Former deputy charged in domestic incident - 7:... 19 hr unastyy 11
News Property seizures a windfall for police (Nov '15) 20 hr G dog 16
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,298 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,433

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC