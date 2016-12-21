Family of AL woman killed in workplace accident files suit against Ajin USA

The law firm representing the east Alabama family of a woman killed in a workplace accident this summer has officially filed a wrongful death suit against the auto part manufacturer and the staffing company that hired her. The lawsuit is filed more than two weeks after the U.S. Department of Labor slapped a more than $2.5 million fine against Ajin USA and a staffing company for the accident that led to 20-year-old Regina Elsea's death weeks before her wedding on June 18 .

