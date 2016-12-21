Dylann Roof won't work to spare his l...

Dylann Roof won't work to spare his life in church massacre

Dylann Roof told a judge Wednesday he doesn't plan to call any witnesses or present evidence to ask a jury to spare his life for killing nine black worshippers at a Charleston church in a hate crime. But there also is mystery evidence that Roof is working hard to make sure the public never sees in his federal death penalty trial.

