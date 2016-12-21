Deputies: S. Carolina lawmaker beat wife, pointed gun at her

Deputies: S. Carolina lawmaker beat w...

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A South Carolina House member who rebuked his colleagues in a Christmas card for lacking morals when they took down the Confederate flag is accused of beating his wife and pointing a gun at her, deputies said. Officers in Aiken County charged Rep. Chris Corley with a pair of felonies that could send him to prison for up to 15 years after he attacked his wife during an argument over infidelity late Monday night at their home in Graniteville, according to a police report.

