Cops: Boxer Paul Spadafora Stabbed Brother, Fought with Cops
Former lightweight boxing champ Paul Spadafora is in jail again, this time for allegedly stabbing his brother during an argument and then fighting with police officers called to intervene, according to a criminal complaint. Spadafora, 41, stabbed his brother in the thigh Wednesday night, then refused to cooperate once officers arrived at the residence, where Spadafora was also charged with assaulting his mother, according to authorities.
