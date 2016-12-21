Connecticut Supreme Court reinstates Kennedy cousin Skakela s murder conviction
A divided Connecticut Supreme Court has reinstated Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel 's conviction in the 1975 murder of Martha Moxley, rejecting a lower court ruling that his trial lawyer didn't adequately represent him. Skakel was convicted in 2002 of killing Moxley in Greenwich, where they were teenage neighbors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|55 min
|kate
|173
|Rep. Meadows targets campus rape rule as unfair...
|1 hr
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|4
|Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to ...
|10 hr
|Duke defender
|11
|CBS' "The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey" Premieres O...
|11 hr
|Spraguestephens
|951
|Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram...
|14 hr
|Fr_Brown
|126
|Son of Avoyelles DA booked on counterfeit money...
|19 hr
|Debbie
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|23 hr
|LaceyM
|20
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC