City confirms fired police chief got $250,000 settlement
The city paid a police chief dismissed last year just over $250,000 as part of a confidential settlement reached this year, a city attorney confirmed. The settlement with Jeffrey Blackwell was reached after he claimed he was unfairly fired, city Solicitor Paula Boggs said in a statement issued Wednesday.
