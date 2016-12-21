Baton Rouge man gets 51 months for threatening to kill Monroe judge
U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley says 28-year-old Charles Lidberg, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced on one count of making threatening communications. Lidberg, who has been serving time in state prison for an unrelated crime, pleaded guilty in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: 3-year-old girl was kept in wooden box
|4 hr
|Mkpkoivu
|1
|Trump says hea s closing foundation, but Democr...
|4 hr
|Retribution
|13
|Millennial View: Catherine Rampell - Why the wh...
|5 hr
|Cakez6365
|2
|City resident is charged with abuse
|5 hr
|Hmmm
|16
|Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY ...
|5 hr
|Pixy6362
|3
|Donald Trump's Virginia winery seeks foreign wo...
|6 hr
|Was I had
|1
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|10 hr
|FBLM
|148
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC