Baton Rouge man gets 51 months for threatening to kill Monroe judge

U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley says 28-year-old Charles Lidberg, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced on one count of making threatening communications. Lidberg, who has been serving time in state prison for an unrelated crime, pleaded guilty in August.

