Abuse charge filed after child left in frigid car overnight
Prosecutors have filed a felony child abuse charge against a Colorado woman accused of leaving her 2-year-old son alone in a car overnight during a snowstorm. The child was hospitalized with frostbite and hypothermia after he was found Saturday inside the car in the Denver suburb of Thornton.
