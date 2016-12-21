911 call reveals chaotic moments afte...

911 call reveals chaotic moments after father allegedly stabbed 1-year-old son

14 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

A 28-year-old man accused of nearly stabbing his 1-year-old son to death on Dec. 22 "went nuts" in the moments leading up to the incident, according to 911 audio released Wednesday. The 1-year-old's father, David Andrew Batchelor, was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure, and child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

