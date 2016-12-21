2 children critically injured in sout...

2 children critically injured in south Alabama sexual torture case

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KFVS12

Jonathan and Michelle Smith are charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts of sexual torture and two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. The sheriff could not reveal what kind of injuries the children sustained or how they were inflicted, but he stated that they remain in criticaal condition. The Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office anticipate filing additional charges against the couple.

