Walls go up; Volunteers begin construction of Habitat's Women Build
Volunteers with Wells Fargo hold up the first wall of the Habitat for Humanity house on West Newcomen street in Alcoa Thursday morning. This Women Build project will be the new home of Jameelah Mostella.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drew Linkous - Felony Bad Boy
|5 hr
|About time
|2
|Teacher guilty in sex case (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|Southern
|9
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|7 hr
|About time
|29
|Local Sheriff's deputy explain why you don't re...
|8 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Government phones
|8 hr
|Oak Ridge resident
|6
|Tina Selvidge Murder Of Micheal Selvidge Plea Deal
|9 hr
|Oak Ridge resident
|3
|Looking to get a Tattoo done.
|22 hr
|Harve Dixon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC