Vote on your favorite Dogwood Arts sculpture
Each year, Dogwood Arts features large-scale sculptures in downtown Knoxville, McGhee Tyson Airport and Oak Ridge. To celebrate their atest installation, Dogwood Arts said they will award $1,000 to the sculptor selected as the 2017 people's choice.
