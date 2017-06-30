Vic Hill victorious in SNBS Firecrack...

Vic Hill victorious in SNBS Firecracker 40 at Tazewell

The Mosheim, Tennessee wheelman scored the win in the 40-lap Schaeffer's Southern Nationals Bonus Series Firecracker 40 at Tennessee's Tazewell Speedway. Hill took the lead off the start with Dakotah Knuckles in tow, while Steve Smith, Billy Ogle, Jr., and Dawsonville, Georgia's Donald McIntosh would go three-wide for third entering turn three on the opening lap of the contest.

