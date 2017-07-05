UT professor: Amelia Earhart 'didn't ...

UT professor: Amelia Earhart 'didn't die in the crash' Read Story Madison Wade

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

July 5, 2017: A University of Tennessee professor who has been working to solve the mystery of what happened to Amelia Earhart says he's intrigued by a newly discovered photo suggesting she may have survived a crash landing. A photo discovered in the National Archives shows a woman who resembles Amelia Earhart on a dock in the Marshall Islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roosters white trash owned preppy bar 2 hr devildoc 3
Tennessee Democrats 4 hr Thinking out loud 50
The Village Barn (Oct '10) 9 hr connie 38
Knoxville Mercury 12 hr Hazel Dabbason 27
News One injured after East Knoxville shooting 13 hr Paul Kersey 5
keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13) 23 hr Alyssa76 118
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Tue Paul Parsons 246
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,594 • Total comments across all topics: 282,270,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC