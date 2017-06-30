Those crazy Quartjar lads launch a 'Squatch'-centric rock opera in space
That is not a bad thing. After all, guitarist/vocalist Randall Brown is about as affable a fellow as one might hope; his bandmates, Malcolm Norman and Tory Flenniken - while more hirsute of head - are no less friendly dudes whose easygoing demeanors bely the teenage pandemonium they make on stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roosters white trash owned preppy bar
|39 min
|rooster
|2
|The Village Barn (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|connie
|38
|Tennessee Democrats
|6 hr
|Need to know
|49
|Knoxville Mercury
|7 hr
|Hazel Dabbason
|27
|One injured after East Knoxville shooting
|8 hr
|Paul Kersey
|5
|keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13)
|18 hr
|Alyssa76
|118
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Paul Parsons
|246
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC