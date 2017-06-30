This is the Story Behind Benton's Hams and Bacon
His country ham can be found in Momofuku Noodle Bar's ramen bowls in New York City and his bacon ground into the patties of Husk's legendary cheeseburgers in Charleston. He has been called such monikers as "bacon god" and " ham hero."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee Democrats
|3 hr
|Need to know
|34
|tn republicans raised gas tax
|3 hr
|Need to know
|18
|The Village Barn (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|tnkids
|33
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|6 hr
|Paul Kersey
|36
|Playing With Polymire Clay.
|7 hr
|AndAllofUs
|1
|World'S Fair Celtics Sixers game
|Fri
|charlieboy
|1
|Muslim Community of Knoxville hosts open house ...
|Fri
|Paul Pack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC