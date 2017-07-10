Regulators OK FirstBank acquisition of Clayton Bank

FB Financial Corp., holding company of FirstBank, said Thursday that all regulatory approvals have been received regarding to FirstBank's proposed acquisition of Clayton Bank and Trust and American City Bank collectively, the "Clayton Banks." Christopher T. Holmes, FB Financial's resident and CEO said in a release, "We are excited to have received all necessary regulatory approvals for our pending acquisition of the Clayton Banks, which we expect to close at the end of the month.

