Knoxville shelter stops dog adoptions after puppy tests positive for parvovirus
Young-Williams said they have halted dog adoption services at Young-Williams Animal Center and Young-Williams Animal Village Wednesday due to medical testing. The animal shelter said one puppy tested positive for the parvovirus.
