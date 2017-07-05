Knoxville shelter stops dog adoptions...

Knoxville shelter stops dog adoptions after puppy tests positive for parvovirus

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Young-Williams said they have halted dog adoption services at Young-Williams Animal Center and Young-Williams Animal Village Wednesday due to medical testing. The animal shelter said one puppy tested positive for the parvovirus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roosters white trash owned preppy bar 39 min rooster 2
The Village Barn (Oct '10) 4 hr connie 38
Tennessee Democrats 6 hr Need to know 49
Knoxville Mercury 7 hr Hazel Dabbason 27
News One injured after East Knoxville shooting 8 hr Paul Kersey 5
keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13) 18 hr Alyssa76 118
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Tue Paul Parsons 246
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,242 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC