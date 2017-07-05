Knoxville K-9 officer enjoys ice crea...

Knoxville K-9 officer enjoys ice cream treat after fireworks shift

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department shared video Wednesday night of one of its K-9s enjoying an ice cream treat after a long shift dealing with loud fireworks. K-9 Nash is the partner of Officer Dylan Williams, one of two officers who were injured in Lonsdale Tuesday night when people threw fireworks at them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Antiques Roadshow 53 min History Lesson 1
The end of Metro Pulse= No Big Loss (Oct '14) 1 hr into the clouds 4
TN Democrats Raise Gas Tax 2 hr Need to know 3
Roosters white trash owned preppy bar 6 hr devildoc 3
Tennessee Democrats 8 hr Thinking out loud 50
The Village Barn (Oct '10) 13 hr connie 38
Knoxville Mercury 16 hr Hazel Dabbason 27
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,843 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC