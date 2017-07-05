Knoxville K-9 officer enjoys ice cream treat after fireworks shift
The Knoxville Police Department shared video Wednesday night of one of its K-9s enjoying an ice cream treat after a long shift dealing with loud fireworks. K-9 Nash is the partner of Officer Dylan Williams, one of two officers who were injured in Lonsdale Tuesday night when people threw fireworks at them.
