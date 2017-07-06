Knoxville homeowner says lightning struck home
The homeowner says she was at home in the 4200 block of Towanda Trail around 1:58 p.m. Thursday. She said she was standing upstairs when lightning struck her house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curtis Harper Update??
|9 hr
|Politics
|2
|fat lesbian crackhead
|13 hr
|Tiger
|3
|The end of Metro Pulse= No Big Loss (Oct '14)
|15 hr
|Sparky Paralax
|10
|Tennessee Democrats
|16 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|53
|Wake Up Tennessee
|16 hr
|Sparky Paralax
|2
|Make SMWbikeclub clean up!
|17 hr
|Sparky Paralax
|2
|Claiborne County Sheriff arraigned on rape charges (Apr '07)
|18 hr
|Jim
|38
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC